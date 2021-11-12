DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

November 12, 2021

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol UK TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share (in code code date currency share class currency) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP - LU2182388152 BK80XD5 PRUK 18/11/ GBP 0,47 UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 2021

The Board of Directors

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: DIV TIDM: PRUK LEI Code: 2138003WMTSM1WY4MQ97 Sequence No.: 126759 EQS News ID: 1248819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

