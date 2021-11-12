DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

November 12, 2021

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol UK TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share (in code code date currency share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI LU2059756598 BKPJ3N5 / ESDG / 18/11/ EUR 1,10 - UCITS ETF DR (D) BKPJ3M4 ESDU 2021

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

