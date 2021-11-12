FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Announces Proposed Warrant Amendment

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price and expiry date of 2,667,610 previously issued and outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") such that the Warrants will now expire on June 15, 2022 and have an exercise price of $1.25. The Warrants were originally set to expire on November 15, 2021 (2,396,200 Warrants) and November 25, 2021 (271,410 warrants), both with an original exercise price of $1.75. The amendment is subject to approval by the Exchange.

This proposed amendment is being requested due to the recent market changes affecting FLYHT and the aviation industry as a whole as a result of the Covid pandemic.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

