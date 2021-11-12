DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (D) (PRIJ) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable
(the « Company »)
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
November 12, 2021
The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN - UCITS ETF DR - JPY (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 15th, 2021 - Ex-date: November 16th, 2021 - Payment date: November 18th, 2021
The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.
ETF Name ISIN code Sedol UK TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share (in code code date currency share class currency) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN - UCITS LU1931974775 BJJZ257 / PRIJ / 18/11/ JPY 59,97 ETF DR - JPY (D) BM9TTP9 PRJU 2021
The Board of Directors
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: DIV TIDM: PRIJ LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 126750 EQS News ID: 1248806 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248806&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 12, 2021 13:01 ET (18:01 GMT)