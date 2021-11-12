

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Friday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, as concerns about rising inflation prompted investors to go in for the safe haven commodity.



The dollar's weakness, and data showing a drop in U.S. consumer sentiment contributed as well to gold's uptick. The dollar index, which rose to 95.27 earlier in the day, dropped to a low of 95.00 before recovering some ground.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $4.60 or about 0.3% at $1,868.50 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 2.9% in the week, gaining for a second straight week.



Silver futures for December ended up by $0.045 at $25.346 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.4495 per pound, gaining $0.0500 for the session.



Data released by the Labor Department earlier in the week showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose at their fastest annual rate in over thirty years in October, raising speculation that the central bank might start hiking rates sooner than earlier thought.



A report released by the University of Michigan today showed an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of November.



The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index slid to 66.8 in November from a final reading of 71.7 in October. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 72.4.



With the unexpected drop, the consumer sentiment index fell to its lowest level since hitting 63.7 in November of 2011.



