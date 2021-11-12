Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Monarca Minerals, Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, it has granted an aggregate of 2,250,000 stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.09 per share for a period of 4 years from the date of issuance.

About Monarca Minerals Inc.

Monarca is a Canadian mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: MMN) and focused on the exploration and development of silver projects along a highly productive mineralized belt in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of silver projects including an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.8 million tonnes at 45.0 g/t Ag (28.7 million ounces of contained silver) at its Tejamen deposit in Durango, Mexico. NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources, Tejamen Silver Property, Durango State, Mexico, prepared by Gustavson Associates on February 2, 2016.

