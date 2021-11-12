GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Annouces Delay in Filing Financial Statements

Expects to file its 2021 Annual Financial Statements on or before January 31, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF)(FRA:2TL) ("GreenBank or the Company") announces today that the Company has made a voluntary application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator of the Company, for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") under NP 12-203 in respect of the anticipated default in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended July 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") that is due to be filed by November 29, 2021. The granting of the MCTO is at the discretion of the OSC. The issuance of the MCTO, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by certain insiders of the Company as directed by the OSC but will not affect the ability of other persons, who are not insiders of the Company, to trade in the Company's securities. In the event that the MCTO is granted, it will be in effect until the situation is remedied.

In addition, prior to approval of the MCTO by the OSC, GreenBank imposed a blackout for all insiders. This blackout will remain in effect until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted by the OSC. The Company is working expeditiously with its independent auditor to complete the filing of the Annual Filings. Currently, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Annual Filings on or before January 31, 2022. In the interim, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of biweekly status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release (until and unless the Annual Filings are filed).

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

