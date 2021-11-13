Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") held in Toronto, Ontario on November 10, 2021.

The shareholders approved all matters of business put forth at the AGM including re-electing directors Mark Sawyer, Derek Macpherson, Petra Decher, Gordon Graham and Kenneth Lapierre. In order to increase the independence of the board, Don Christie decided not to stand for re-election as a director at the AGM and the size of the board was reduced to five members.

The shareholders also re-appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

A total of 211,588,897 shares were voted, representing 68.72 percent of the common shares that were issued and outstanding on the record date of the AGM.

These items are further detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 6, 2021 that is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company with several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and VMS dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes seven of the highest grade undeveloped VMS deposits in the Belt. Rockcliff has a joint venture with Hudbay at the Company's 49% owned Talbot Copper Deposit.

