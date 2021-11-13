Castellum maintains its status as one of the world's most sustainable companies

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night came the news that Castellum is ranked sixth among all the world real estate companies. For the sixth year in a row, we achieve top marks in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P CSA) and are thus the only Nordic real estate company to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, S&P 500 ESG and several other associated sustainability indices.

"It is obvious that our sustainability work begins to resemble an internationally winning concept. That's nice, of course, but we're not here to win medals. Our goal is to both secure the future of our own operations and to help rush the inevitable changes needed," says Filip Elland.

S&P CSA (formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Assessment) is the world's most prestigious sustainability benchmark, as well as one of the world's most comprehensive databases of listed companies' sustainability work and performance. Only six Swedish companies are on the list and Castellum is again the only Nordic real estate company that manages to meet the index's tough criteria and be qualified on the list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Other Swedish companies on the list are Billerudkorsnäs, Electrolux, H&M, Nordic Entertainment Group and Swedbank.

This year, more than 10,000 listed companies were invited to the evaluation and only the absolute best in each industry qualify for the index, which has existed since 1999 with the aim of guiding investors towards more sustainable investments. As of this year, data from the results will be distributed via S&P's Global Intelligence Platform and Bloomberg's global platforms to the investor market.

The index is divided into 61 industries and a mix of 80-100 sector-specific parameters within environment, social and responsibility (ESG) is measured in the evaluation. In the evaluation, economic, ecological and social factors are weighed together and result in a rating. The companies' efforts are rated on a scale from 0-100 and this year Castellum received a total of 80 points.

Less than a month ago, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark was also presented, where Castellum was ranked as a world leader in sustainability in the office / industry category with 95 points out of 100 possible. This too for the sixth year in a row.

Sustainability Manager Filip Elland sees three major keys to success:

First and foremost, our sustainability goals are distinctly linked to the global goals, with a clear roadmap for how we are to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Sustainability is a fully integrated part of our business operations, prioritized by the board and management as well as by managers and employees in the operations.

We work in a structured manner, follow up continuously and make careful risk assessments.

"It is worth noting that the bar for inclusion is raised every year and the competition gets tougher and tougher at the top. So it will take even more to maintain this position, "says Filip Elland.

For more information:

Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability Castellum AB, tel +46 31 60 74 26, filip.elland@castellum.se

More about Castellum's sustainability work here : https://www.castellum.se/en/about-castellum/sustainable-business

More about S&P CSA here : https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/about/facts

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed property companies with a property value of approximately SEK 124 billion, including our participation in the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 3.9 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-maintains-its-status-as-one-of-the-world-s-most-sustainable-companies,c3450750

The following files are available for download: