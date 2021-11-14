An unchanged week for the ATX TR. News came from Andritz (2), Mayr-Melnhof, Vienna Stock Exchange, Wienerberger, FACC (3), S Immo, Strabag, Valneva, Post, Polytec and voestalpine. AT&S and especially Valneva went to the moon. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,02% to 7.832,44 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 43,29%. Up to now there were 140 days with a positive and 81 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,2% away, from the low 43,29%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,39%, the weakest is Friday with -0,03%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 10,85% in front of Rosenbauer 8,21% and Wienerberger 7,59%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -8,22% in front of Addiko Bank -7,59% and DO&CO ...

