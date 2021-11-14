Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received another order from the Toyo Engineering Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering (Karatsu) joint venture to supply a 50-MW PowerFluid circulating fluidized bed boiler on EPS basis. The boiler will be part of the biomass power plant in Karatsu City, Saga Prefecture, in Japan. Start-up is planned for 2024. Andritz Powerfluid (CFB) boiler systems are capable of efficiently combusting different types of fuel with varying consistency and moisture content in a single furnace without any hardware modifications being required.Andritz: weekly performance: -1.75% Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM), Europe's leading producer of cartonboard and folding cartons, has joined the global "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" initiative to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...