Sonntag, 14.11.2021
Mit den neuen ETN-Produkten von Valour kann das jetzt jeder!
WKN: 932046 ISIN: FR0000074783 
Tradegate
12.11.21
21:55 Uhr
12,460 Euro
+0,060
+0,48 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
14.11.2021 | 14:42
ARTMARKET.COM: Artmarket.com: global press release on PRNEWS GLOBAL GENERAL NEWS and ACTUSNEWS on 11.18.2021

Following its recent press release of November 9, 2021 with CEO/Founder thierry Ehrmann, Artprice by Artmarket will publish a global press release on PrNewswire Global General News (54 countries + multilingual) + ActusNews.com on Thursday November 18, 2021 (after market)

Reminder of the November 9, 2021 press release:

  • Artmarket.com: perfectly positioned to generate enormous revenue from its NFT Marketplace on Artprice-nft.com

ArtMarket by ARTPRICE $PRC NFT CryptoArt metaverse DigitalArt NFTs MarketPlace BTC ETH CBI $ALCBI OpenSeaNFT raribleNFT Ethereum

Artprice-nft.com

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/11/NFT-bill.jpg]

In accordance with the regulations, the multilingual press release PRNEWS GLOBAL GENERAL NEWS / CISION will be preceded by a press release by the Actusnews.com platform approved by France's Financial Markets Authority, the AMF.

Copyright 1987-2021 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

  • Don't hesitate to contact our Econometrics Department for your requirements regarding statistics and personalized studies: econometrics@artprice.com

  • Try our services (free demo): https://www.artprice.com/demo

  • Subscribe to our services: https://www.artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department was founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. Artmarket and its Artprice department is controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987.

See certified biography in Who's who ©:
https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2021/06/Biographie_nov2020_WhosWho_thierryEhrmann.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 770,000 artists.

Artprice by Artmarket, the world leader in information on the art market, has set itself the ambition through its Global Standardized Marketplace to be the world's leading Fine Art NFT platform.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: no less than 180 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket with its Artprice department accumulates data on a permanent basis from 6300 Auction Houses and produces key Art Market information for the main press and media agencies (7,200 publications). Its 5.4 million ('members log in'+social media) users have access to ads posted by other members, a network that today represents the leading Global Standardized Marketplace® to buy and sell artworks at a fixed or bid price (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of France's Commercial Code).

Artmarket with its Artprice department, has been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI) (for the second time in November 2018 for a new period of 3 years) which is supporting the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the market art.

Artprice's 2020/21 Contemporary Art Market Report by Artmarket.com:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2021

Artprice by Artmarket's 2020 Global Art Market Report published in March 2021:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2020

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department:
serveur.serveur.com/press_release/pressreleaseen.htm

Follow all the Art Market news in real time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (over 5,4 million followers)

twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and universe of Artmarket and its artprice department https://www.artprice.com/video headquartered at the famous Organe Contemporary Art Museum "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times): https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999

(4.4 million followers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: ir@artmarket.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71990-artmarket-com-worldwide-release-en.pdf

