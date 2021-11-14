Post: Austrian Post's Group revenue rose by 22.2 % in the first three quarters of 2021, driven by 8.8 % organic growth and the full consolidation of the Turkish subsidiary Aras Kargo. Nine month revenue increased by 22.2 % to Euro 1,830.5 m n(+8.8 % excl. Aras Kargo). Earnings in the first three quarters of 2021 also reflect the improved revenue situation. Against the backdrop of a prior-year development strongly impacted by COVID-19 and the expansion of the parcel business, EBITDA rose by 48.1 % to Euro 266.3 mn, and EBIT was up by 76.9 % to Euro 144.0 mn. "The first three quarters of 2021 were very successful for Austrian Post. Österreichische Post: weekly performance: -4.79% FACC: Revenues of aerospace supplier FACC in the first nine months of 2021 amount to Euro 358.3 mn ...

