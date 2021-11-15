

Three initiatives for expanding the options for producing, transporting, and using fuel

Okayama, Japan, Nov 15, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Subaru Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mazda Motor Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. jointly announced that, toward the achievement of carbon neutrality, they will take on the challenge of expanding fuel options through the use of internal combustion engines at the (three-hour) Super Taikyu Race in Okayama on November 13-14.Specifically, to further expand options for producing, transporting, and using fuel, the five companies intend to unite and pursue the three initiatives of 1) participating in races using carbon-neutral fuels, 2) exploring the use of hydrogen engines in two-wheeled and other vehicles, and 3) continuing to race using hydrogen engines. Toward achieving carbon neutrality, and in addition to advancing initiatives for electrification, by promoting further collaboration in producing, transporting, and using fuel in combination with internal combustion engines, the five companies aim to provide customers with greater choice.1) Participating in races using carbon-neutral fuelsTaking on the challenge of racing using a 1.5-liter SKYACTIV-D engine fueled with next-generation biodiesel (Mazda)To achieve carbon neutrality, Mazda believes that it is important to provide customers with a variety of options. To do so, the company plans to expand its powertrain offerings by adding plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models to its current model lineup, which includes conventional hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), diesel engine, and battery electric vehicle (BEV) models. It also plans to enter the ST-Q class of the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama in its MAZDA SPIRIT RACING Bio concept DEMIO vehicle, which is equipped with a 1.5-liter SKYACTIV-D (diesel) engine that runs on 100 percent biomass-derived diesel fuel supplied by Euglena Co., Ltd. By repeatedly conducting verification tests in races, Mazda intends to increase the reliability of its technologies. Mazda intends to conduct verification tests in various environments and conditions to contribute to the expansion of the use of next-generation biodiesel fuel.- Mazda Motor Corporation's related press release (on Mazda's official website) bit.ly/30n5z52Taking on the challenge of racing in the Super Taikyu Series next year using biomass-derived synthetic fuel (Subaru and Toyota)Toward the achievement of carbon neutrality, Subaru and Toyota are promoting efforts that include vehicle electrification, such as by introducing the jointly developed Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4X BEVs, which are scheduled for global launches in mid-2022.To study new options, the two companies plan to enter and conduct verification tests of two new vehicles powered by carbon-neutral synthetic fuel derived from biomass in the ST-Q class of the 2022 season of the Super Taikyu Series. Specifically, Subaru intends to race in a Subaru BRZ-based vehicle and Toyota in a Toyota GR86-based vehicle. By collaborating and competing together in racing, the two companies plan to accelerate the development of technologies for all options and take on the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality.2) Exploring the use of hydrogen engines in two-wheeled and other vehiclesInitiating consideration of the possibility of joint research for hydrogen engine development (Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor)Since 2010, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has been focusing on hydrogen as a next-generation energy source and has been developing technologies for producing, transporting, and using hydrogen throughout the entire supply chain needed to support society. The company is currently conducting verification tests for transporting large-quantity, low-cost hydrogen to Japan produced from Australian lignite. By the end of fiscal 2021, it plans to transport hydrogen using its in-house-constructed, first-in-the-world purpose-built liquefied hydrogen carrier, the Suiso Frontier. Also, based on hydrogen combustion technologies cultivated through the creation of the world's first successful urban-area, 100 percent hydrogen-fueled gas turbine power generation technology for which it completed development in 2018, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is developing hydrogen-fueled engines for land, sea, and air mobility applications, such as for aircraft, ships, and two-wheeled vehicles.Yamaha Motor is developing hydrogen engine technology for possible use in its two-wheeled vehicles, ROV (four-wheeled recreational off-highway vehicle) series, and other products. To accelerate this technology development, it is preparing to introduce new equipment and is strengthening its in-house development structure.Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Yamaha Motor have started considerations toward the joint development of a hydrogen engine for possible use in two-wheeled vehicles. Going forward, they are planned to be joined by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Suzuki Motor Corporation, and the four companies intend to jointly explore the possibility of achieving carbon neutrality through the use of internal combustion engines in two-wheeled vehicles. To maintain a distinct line between cooperation and competition, they intend to proceed after establishing a framework that will clearly define areas of cooperation and collaborative research.3) Continuing to race using hydrogen enginesEntering a hydrogen-engine vehicle in the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama (Toyota and Yamaha Motor)Toyota has been working with Yamaha Motor, Denso Corporation (Denso), and other related parties to develop a hydrogen engine since 2016*. It has entered a vehicle equipped with an under-development hydrogen engine in three races: the Fuji Super TEC 24 Hours Race, the Super Taikyu Race in Autopolis, and the SUZUKA S-TAI, and it has been working with companies and local governments to expand the options for producing, transporting, and using hydrogen. Toyota plans to also compete in the Super Taikyu Race in Okayama through a vehicle entered by ORC ROOKIE Racing, with Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda taking stints at the wheel in his "Morizo" driver persona.