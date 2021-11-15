

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said it has completed the transfer of 80.01% stake in its Korean businesses to Emart for gross cash proceeds of about $3.0 billion.



The company noted that it will retain a 19.99% interest in the Korean businesses, including G-Market, IAC and G-9.



The company said it remains committed to buying back up to $7 billion worth of shares for this fiscal year.



In June, eBay agreed to sell 80.01% interest in its Korean Businesses to Emart. The company would retain a 19.99% interest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EBAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de