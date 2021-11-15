

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China was up 3.5 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - exceeding estimates for 3.0 percent and up from 3.1 percent in September.



The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 4.9 percent - again beating expectations for 3.5 percent and up from 4.4 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment increased 6.1 percent on year, missing forecasts for 6.2 percent and slowing from 7.3 percent a month earlier.



The jobless rate came in at 4.9 percent last month, in line with expectations and unchanged from September.



The house price index was up 3.4 percent on year, slowing from 3.8 percent in the previous month.



