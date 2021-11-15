Deenova announced today that in addition to its record-breaking mechatronic ACCED sales started during Covid-19 last year, it now added 3 new customers for its ASTUS solutions at Institution Nationale des Invalides de Paris and at Centre Hospitalier François Quesnay de Mantes-La-Jolie, both in the greater Paris region, and at Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing, thus reaching a total of 20 ASTUS cabinets in France and 3 ASTUS cabinets at Children's Hospital in Poznan, Poland as of November, 2021.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: "Although Deenova has been traditionally known for its ACCED mechatronic robots, I am very pleased about the great progress we have made with our ASTUS stand-alone secure cabinets lately."

Installed directly in the patient care departments, ASTUS ensures controlled storage and collection of medications of all types. It is configurable according to the needs of each area and has different levels of security. In the unit dose distribution operations, it allows to complete the therapies prepared by ACCED with all types of medications. It can also operate autonomous from ACCED, communicating with other computer systems, including prescription software.

Adeline Danielou, Chief of Pharmacy of Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing added: "For several years, we have been studying the implementation of automated solutions for securing medications. We started with intensive care and continuing care services by installing secure and computerised ASTUS cabinets from Deenova. Both the inventory Kanban management solution, and the simple and ergonomic operation were important selection criteria for us at the Urgency and Resucitation areas."

Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing is a 800 beds public healthcare establishment located in the northeast of the European metropolis of Lille.

Institution Nationale des Invalides de Paris is placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs and headed by a general doctor from the military health service. It is responsible for welcoming veterans who are victims of severe handicaps linked to war wounds. It includes three complementary centers: the Pensioners' Center, the Post-Traumatic Rehabilitation Center and the Center for Studies and Research on Equipment for the Handicapped. A total of 91 single rooms are fully equipped for patients.

Centre Hospitalier François Quesnay de Mantes-La-Jolie is a public health establishment opened in October 1997. Its capacity is 492 beds and 45 places. The main site brings together all short-stay services (medicine, surgery, obstetrics), Aftercare and Rehabilitation (SSR), as well as administrative services.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%. Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005004/en/

Contacts:

Contacts at Deenova:

Loïc Bessin, Christophe Jaffuel, Martina Buccianti

m.buccianti@deenova.com, +39 0523 785311