Fortem Technologies, Inc.: Fortem Technologies Announces Achievement of Stage 1 Certification under Aerospace Quality Standard AS9100D

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced its achievement of Stage 1 of AS9100D Aerospace Certification audit.

Fortem Technologies, Inc. has established a Quality Management System demonstrating process maturity, leadership, and depth of documentation to include continuous improvement, as well as lessons learned. The method used for the audit was an off-site documentation review followed by a direct on site audit, interviews, and sampling. The findings were consistent with the current strategic direction of the organization and generally met intended outcomes. Fortem received a recommendation to proceed to the next stage based on passing various elements of risk mitigation and quality process confirmation.

"Fortem is aligned with our partners around the world to deliver quality solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the aerospace standard AS9100D," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "We are happy to have achieved this important milestone along the path of continuous improvement. "

To learn more, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem is deployed across 5 continents to monitor and defend the world's airspace over venues, campuses, and metro regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com

Contact: Amanda Mieczkowski

BAM for Fortem Technologies

Fortemtech@bamtheagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508709/Fortem_Logo.jpg