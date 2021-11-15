EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Gewinnwarnung/Prognoseänderung
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERHÖHT GEWINNPROGNOSE FÜR 2021
Zürich, 15. November 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erhöht ihre Gewinnprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2021 auf CHF 140-160 Millionen.
Nach einem Rekordergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021 setzte Leonteq ihre starke Entwicklung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte fort, mit einer überdurchschnittlichen Performance während der Sommerperiode. Gleichzeitig verzeichnete Leonteq solide Kundenaktivität in ihrem zunehmend diversifizierten Geschäft und konzentrierte sich weiterhin auf diszipliniertes Risikomanagement in einem günstigen Marktumfeld.
Leonteq rechnet daher für das zweite Halbjahr 2021 mit einem soliden Wachstum der Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge und einem deutlichen Anstieg des Handelsergebnisses im Vergleich zum zweiten Halbjahr 2020. Infolgedessen erhöht Leonteq die Prognose für den Konzerngewinn für das Gesamtjahr 2021 auf eine Spanne von CHF 140-160 Millionen (bisherige Guidance: mehr als CHF 100 Millionen).
Leonteq wird ihre Jahresergebnisse 2021 am 10. Februar 2022 veröffentlichen.
