Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Nächste Kurs-Verdopplung bei Blockchain-Rakete?! 26 Mio. Finanzierung perfekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
15.11.21
08:08 Uhr
350,68 Euro
-0,20
-0,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
348,90352,4508:08
0,0000,00008:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2021 | 07:05
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche ranked as one of the top three most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth year running

  • The ranking acknowledges Roche's commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy
  • Roche performed particularly well in Operational Eco-Efficiency, Environmental and Social Reporting

Basel, 15 November 2021 - Roche

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Attachment

  • 15112021_MR_DJSI_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bff612cb-0d4f-4f70-ade9-3b1aa7dce911)

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.