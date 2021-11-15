- (PLX AI) - Sonova half year revenue CHF 1,603.8 million vs. estimate CHF 1,593 million.
- • H1 adjusted EBITA CHF 406.4 million
- • H1 adjusted EPS CHF 4.86 vs. estimate CHF 5.36
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 24-28% (unchanged)
- • Still sees adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42% in 2021/22
- • CEO says we are confident that we will continue to drive profitable growth for the remainder of the financial year and beyond
- • Company expects the resilience of consumer demand coupled with a further release of pent-up demand to support the ongoing recovery of the hearing care market in the second half of financial year 2021/22
- • The outlook does not reflect any additional headwinds from the current supply chain constraints
- • The planned acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division is not yet included in the outlook
