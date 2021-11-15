Cloud-based Platform Offers Lifelike, Immersive Simulations for Medical Education, Training, Research

AIBODY, the world's first Physiology-as-a-Service platform, today unveiled the first Digital Human Organism at MEDICA 2021, the largest global medical trade fair currently taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005010/en/

The AIBODY platform can produce true-to-life, highly detailed physiological responses to virtually any simulated medical condition or treatment protocol. Rather than rely on mathematical models to mimic aspects of human physiology, AIBODY's virtual patient software is modeled from the sub-cellular level up and incorporates 132,000 parameters that interact to create lifelike simulations of interrelated biophysical, physiological, and biochemical processes occurring within a human body. AIBODY's core product realistically replicates all concurrent cardiovascular, pulmonary, and bleeding processes, with other organ systems available soon.

"Our medical simulation software lets us observe and treat a true-to-life digital patient in real time and from anywhere in the world," says AIBODY CEO Richard Littlehales. "It responds to injury and treatment exactly as a real human organism would, leading to myriad potential uses in medical education, professional certification training, bespoke simulations of medical procedures, and AR blended with haptics. In the future, we envision expanding the use of our platform to assist with clinical decision support, patient engagement, and pharmaceutical R&D and clinical trials."

AIBODY's user-friendly interface, enhanced 3D graphics, and unlimited opportunities for customization and collaboration are revolutionizing medical education and training. The cloud-based AIBODY platform offers a dynamic virtual learning environment in which teams can diagnose and treat a broad range of medical conditions without risk to live patients or the need for physical presence. The AIBODY AR solution introduces sophisticated gesture controls and intuitive layouts that enable team-wide immersive experiences for multiple, geographically dispersed users collaborating on practical simulation exercises.

"Covid-19 has exposed systemic vulnerabilities in medical education and training that AIBODY is well positioned to solve," adds Littlehales. "Ours is the first platform to combine a unique human physiology engine with state-of-the-art visualization technologies, creating a product that requires minimal setup and enables the running of industry-leading simulations within minutes. Projects we are already working on include bringing textbooks to life through real-time patient simulation exercises that test students' theoretical knowledge, and building customized 'flight simulators' for doctors and medical device developers to practice actual treatment routines."

AIBODY welcomes inquiries from medical institutions interested in developing specialist medical and diagnostic training modules and exploring other avenues for collaboration. Please visit AIBODY during MEDICA at the Hall 16, Stand J16, Messe Düsseldorf, as well as online at www.aibody.io.

In addition to MEDICA, AIBODY will hold presentations at several upcoming trade shows, including the following:

I/ITSEC 2021, Orlando, United States, November 29-December 3, 2021, Booth 2283

IMSH 2022, Los Angeles, United States, January 15-19, 2022, Booth 1027

Arab Health 2022, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 24-27, 2022

About AIBODY

AIBODY is a cloud-based Physiology-as-a-Service platform that offers real-time, immersive medical simulations using the world's first Digital Human Organism. AIBODY's unique approach produces highly detailed, lifelike physiological responses to virtually any simulated medical condition or treatment protocol, recreating interrelated biophysical, physiological, and biochemical processes occurring within a human body. In 2021, AIBODY was spun off from AUG Global, the international technology group, and raised a seed funding round from leading global venture capital firms. For further information, please visit www.aibody.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005010/en/

Contacts:

Anna Wallace

awallace@first-intl.com