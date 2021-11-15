Appointment of Bryan Jennings to the Board of Directors through the binding nomination of the Supervisory Board

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the EGM) of the company is convened at 03.00 p.m. CET on December 15, 2021 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Following up on the press release published on October 27, 2021, this EGM is convened to appoint Bryan Jennings as additional statutory director of NOXXON Pharma N.V. through the binding nomination of the Supervisory Board.

"NOXXON has made tremendous progress in 2021, not only from a research and development point of view with exciting data generated with NOX-A12 in brain cancer, but also by strengthening its Supervisory Board with world renowned experts in their fields greatly helping the company shape its future," said Dr. Maurizio PetitBon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NOXXON. "I am delighted that Bryan Jennings is joining us as our new Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors as he comes with the perfect background and entrepreneurial mindset to support NOXXON in its mission.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this EGM will be convened as a hybrid meeting. The chair of the EGM will be physically present at the above-mentioned offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, while Bryan Jennings, the company's management and Supervisory Board members will be provided with a remote access to participate.

In light of the public health risks arising from coronavirus and the restrictive measures implemented in the Netherlands and elsewhere to reduce gatherings of people, the company urges its shareholders not to attend the EGM in person. Shareholders do not need to be present to cast their vote at the EGM on December 15, 2021. Instead, they are advised to give voting instructions by proxy. Further details on proxy voting are given in the Attendance Notice for this EGM available on the company's website (www.noxxon.com).

The company acknowledges that constraints caused by COVID-19 restrict the physical presence of its shareholders at the EGM and thus, to ask questions at the meeting. For this reason, shareholders who decide not to attend the EGM on December 15, 2021 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and who wish to submit questions regarding the agenda item of this EGM, may submit their questions by email to shareholders@noxxon.com until 05.00 p.m. CET on December 12, 2021. The email submitting such question(s) must include name, surname, number of shares held by the shareholder on the Registration Date for the EGM.

The EGM documentation, i.e. the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the description of the main terms of Bryan Jennings's appointment, the instructions and documents for participation and voting at the EGM are available on the company's website. These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the EGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as shareholder in one of administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on November 17, 2021 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CET on December 08, 2021 of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website).

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy).

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

