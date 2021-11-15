Regulatory News:

After 4 years within the Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), Luc Péligry, Group's Chief Finance Officer, has decided to step down from his position to pursue other career opportunities. The Group would like to thank him for his contribution to the different steps of transformation of the company and notably, for his strong involvement in the recent sustainable refinancing of our fleet.

As a consequence, Malène Korvin is appointed Group CFO ad interim. Malène Korvin started her career at KPMG Deal Advisory in 2007 where she worked as a senior manager in Transaction Services. In 2014, she joined Europcar Mobility Group where she held various positions in financial and operational functions, including Group Head of M&A, Group Controlling Director, Group Transformation Director in charge of HQ reorganisation.

Since 2020, she was Group's Deputy CFO. In her new position, she will build up on her deep knowledge of the business and foster the new business perspectives of the Group.

Malène Korvin is graduated from ESCP Europe.

