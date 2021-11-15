Quetzal Capital Plc - Notice of AGM

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company announces that it has posted a notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to shareholders. The AGM will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE on 6 December 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Notice of the AGM will shortly be available at http://quetzalcapital.co.uk/

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Fungai Ndoro: +44 (0) 203 813 0175

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930