Quetzal Capital Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 14
Quetzal Capital Plc
("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
The Company announces that it has posted a notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to shareholders. The AGM will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE on 6 December 2021 at 10.00 a.m.
Notice of the AGM will shortly be available at http://quetzalcapital.co.uk/
The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Quetzal Capital Plc
Fungai Ndoro: +44 (0) 203 813 0175
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930
