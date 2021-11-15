Western Australia leads the world in successfully implementing renewables-based generation for far-flung customers. Boundary Power has been widely recognized for its innovations and is ready to repeat its successes with standalone power systems across Australia and the Asia-Pacific.From pv magazine Australia In October, Boundary Power - a joint venture between West Australian government-owned Horizon Power and electrical control solutions specialist Ampcontrol - hadn't even turned one year old when it scooped up design, innovation and manufacturing awards for its standalone power systems (SAPS). ...

