15 November 2021
ADM Energy PLC
and Business Update
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of £475,000 before costs by way of a placing for new ordinary shares in the Company with and a subscription by certain Directors (together the "Fundraise").
Highlights
- Placing and subscription to raise gross proceeds of £475,000 through the issue of 31,666,667 new ordinary shares of 1.0 pence each at a placing price of 1.5 pence per share
- Conditional Issue of 6,666,667 warrants with an exercise price of 3p each for a period of two years from Admission
- Subscriptions by five Directors amounting to £175,000 at the placing price
- Additional conversion by debt holders, consultants and service providers equating to £228,500 at the placing price
Aje Field Update
The Partners continue to work on a final investment decision on a new multi-phase development plan for the Aje Field which could significantly increase production levels. The FDP for the initial phase is primarily focused on the development of two new oil wells and a gas injector well which initial appraisals indicate could increase gross field production to 9,000 barrels of oil and liquids per day. These wells are intended to be tied-back to the existing Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel ("FPSO"), via a subsea manifold located at the present drill centre.
As part of the FDP, ADM's technical team has examined the feasibility of using the existing infrastructure available, where possible, for the supply of the two new subsea wells Aje-6 and Aje-7. Based on the findings of our review, which has been passed to the Partners' technical committee, the Company's view is that the existing subsea hardware infrastructure are able to be used for the new wells, subject to a confirmatory integrity inspection. In addition, the analysis concluded that any potential topside cost and control system hardware compatibility issues would also be reduced if the same type of subsea control module as on the existing tree is used for the proposed wells Aje-6 and Aje-7. The ability to use the existing infrastructure should de-risk the expansion plans at Aje and would be expected to provide significant cost savings compared to installing additional subsea infrastructure.
Barracuda Field Update
The Company expects to provide a further update to the market before year end.
"The Field Development plans at Aje are advancing and it is pleasing that our latest findings indicate that the existing infrastructure can be used to supply the two new wells, lowering the cost of development without impacting the expected potential increase in production. With Panoro and PetroNor agreeing a further one-month extension to the end of November for the Aje transaction, we await the conclusion of that deal which, once finalised, is expected to accelerate Aje's development."
Details of the subscriptions by Directors are as follows:
General Meeting
Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 204,480,863 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
About ADM Energy PLC
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.
ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.
