SOITEC: Soitec's quality focus on RF-SOI wafers wins UMC's "Outstanding Supplier Award"

Soitec's quality focus on RF-SOI wafers wins UMC's "Outstanding Supplier Award"

Bernin (Grenoble), France, and Taipei, Taiwan, November 15, 2021 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials has earned recognition from UMC, a leading global semiconductor foundry company, for its unrelenting focus on further improving the quality and performance of its RF-SOI wafers and was awarded UMC's "Outstanding Supplier" award in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The award was conferred on Soitec as the company was adjudged to have exceeded UMC's exacting requirements for product performance, volume support and excellent technical and customer support. Over 1,000 companies which provide materials and services to UMC were assessed for the annual award.

Since 2013, Soitec has forged a long-term relationship with UMC by supplying the latter's foundries in Singapore and Taiwan with high-end 200mm and 300mm engineered wafers which are turned into microchips for the mobile phone and communications industries.

"We are very honored to be given this award by UMC because it is a resounding validation of our continuous efforts to further improve the quality and performance of our wafers and always stay ahead of the curve. Soitec is in a pole position to drive innovation in semiconductor technology, leverage its unique know-how and respond to the growing demand and need for ever more differentiated and value-adding solutions.," said Bernard Aspar, Chief Operating Officer of Soitec. "The award adds another chapter to strengthenour long-standing relationshipwith UMC. As both companies share a common purpose of creating a sustainable future, Soitec will work closely with UMC to explore innovative ways of using our energy-efficient engineered wafers to power smartphones and smart devices of today and tomorrow.Our collaboration with UMC is a perfect example of our intimacy with customers and the entire ecosystems and underlines our long-haul approach to breed innovation and deploy integrated go-to-market growth strategies."

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the production of innovative semiconductor materials. The company leverages its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents, the company pursues a strategy of disruptive innovation to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 19,500 employees.

For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

