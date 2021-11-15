Anzeige
Jurgen Stegmann resigns from ABN AMRO Supervisory Board

Jurgen Stegmann has decided for personal reasons to resign as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with immediate effect.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We regret but respect Jurgen's decision to resign. In the past five years, Jurgen has contributed substantially to the work of the Supervisory Board, especially in the field of risk management as chairman of the Risk & Capital Committee. His in-depth expertise in risk management and his more than 35 years of experience in the financial sector have been of great value. I would like to express my deep appreciation for his contribution to the supervision of ABN AMRO in the past five years.'

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282


Attachment

  • 20211115 Jurgen Stegmann resigns from ABN AMRO Supervisory Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38311b88-6770-43c3-86f1-51b032b14fb1)

