15.11.2021
15.11.2021
Dassault Aviation: Rafale Contract for Egypt comes into force

Rafale Contract for Egypt comes into force

(Saint-Cloud, France, November 15, 2021) - The contract for the acquisition by Egypt of 30 additional Rafales to equip its air force came into force.

Announced on 4 May, this contract completes the first acquisition of 24 Rafales, signed in 2015, and will bring to 54 the number of Rafales operated by the Egyptian Air Force, the second in the world, after the French Air Force, to operate such a fleet of Rafales.

It sets a new milestone in the strategic partnership between Egypt and France, and strengthens the historical ties forged with Dassault Aviation for nearly fifty years. It also demonstrates the satisfaction of the Egyptian authorities with the smooth execution of the first contract. Finally, it confirms the technological and operational excellence of the Rafale and its export success.

"In a demanding geopolitical context, Egypt has chosen the Rafale to ensure its role as a key player in the regional and international arena, in full sovereignty. This is an honour for Dassault Aviation and its partners, who are fully committed to meeting the expectations of the Egyptian authorities," said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel: +33

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tél : +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Rafale contract for Egypt_Coming into force (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d125d7b-2126-40f3-a820-c689e68c23a6)

