- (PLX AI) - Ahold Delhaize new EUR 1 billion share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2022.
- • Ahold Delhaize sees 2022 sales increase versus 2021, and operating margins are planned = 4.0%
- • Targets accelerating sales growth rates 2023-2025 adding EUR 10 billion by 2025
- • Net consumer online sales expected to double and fully allocated e-commerce profitability expected by 2025
- • Bol.com projected 2021 net consumer online sales and EBITDA of EUR 5.5 billion and EUR 150-170 million respectively, expected to approximately double by 2025
- • Sees cumulative "Save for Our Customers" initiatives to yield EUR 4 billion 2022-2025
- • Aims to deliver high-single-digit annual underlying EPS growth versus 2022
