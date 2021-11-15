Alexandra Kovalenko Appointed as Branch Manager for Investment Manager's Swedish Branch

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), one of the world's leading investment managers, has appointed Alexandra Kovalenko as head of its Swedish branch, with responsibility for leading sales across the Nordic region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005015/en/

Northern Trust Asset Management appoints Alexandra Kovalenko as head of its Swedish branch, with responsibility for leading sales across the Nordic region. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kovalenko's appointment closely follows Northern Trust Asset Management's continued growth in the Nordic region which recently saw the expansion of its Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) footprint, with the launch of four sustainability with quality low-volatility and income strategies registered in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

"At Northern Trust Asset Management, we believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy, said Marie Dzanis, head of NTAM for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "We're seeing continued demand from investors across the Nordic region for sustainable investing solutions, particularly within our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) quantitative active strategies and ETF funds. Through Alexandra's leadership, expertise and local experience, we will be well placed to support our Nordic clients in achieving their investment goals."

Kovalenko joined Northern Trust Asset Management in 2019, having previously held sales roles in Northern Trust's Corporate Institutional Services (C&IS) sales team which she joined in 2017. Prior to joining Northern Trust, she worked as an Equity Sales Trader with Goldman Sachs in London across multiple execution desks. Kovalenko holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from UCL University College London, UK.

Northern Trust Asset Management first established a presence in Sweden in 2009, following increased demand from Nordic based clients for its range of investment management solutions. It has established relationships in the region for more than 25 years and continues to expand its capabilities and local footprint. Northern Trust Asset Management is the 4th largest manager of Nordic pension assets in the Nordic region and the 4th largest manager of global equities as well as the 8th largest manager of Nordic institutional assets (according to the IPE Survey of Nordic Institutional Assets, December 2020).

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.2 trillion of investor assets as of September 30, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005015/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contacts:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla.Greene@ntrs.com



Marcel Klebba

+44 (0) 207 982 1994

Marcel.Klebba@ntrs.com



US Canada Contact:

Tom Pinto

+1 (212) 339-7288

Tom.Pinto@ntrs.com



http://www.northerntrust.com