New Additions to Join Sandbox Gaming Vertical

Sandbox Co, a suite of digital learning products and services, has announced the acquisition of Spain-based educational games companies Edujoy and Tellmewow.

Founded in 2011, Edujoy focuses on providing educational games for babies, toddlers and kids up to 8 years old. It has developed over a hundred games that have been downloaded over 500 million times across the world and has collaborated with some of the biggest children's brands like Masha and the Bear and Hello Kitty.

Edujoy's sister company, Tellmewow, focuses on designing high-quality games and puzzles for adults. Its products have been downloaded from the App Store and Google Play over 100 million times and includes favourites like Hangman, word search and brain training games.

Edujoy and Tellmewow will be joining the Sandbox's Gaming vertical that include Poptropica, CoolMathGames and latest addition, Code Kingdoms. The newly joining companies will continue to be led by Urtzi Jaureguibeitia and Isabel Liébana (co-founders of Tellmewow) reporting into Abhi Arya, the President of Sandbox Gaming.

Bhav Singh, founder CEO of Sandbox said: "We are excited to welcome Edujoy and Tellmewow to our Gaming family. We are impressed with the scale and capabilities they have built to date and are thrilled to be working together to make learning fun for families worldwide."

Alberto Iglesias, founder of Edujoy and co-founder of Tellmewow said: "I believe there's a genuine complementarity between our products so I am excited to be joining the Sandbox Group and working closely with the team on new strategic initiatives at a Group level."

Sandbox's growing portfolio now includes 15 award-winning digital learning products and services that reach over 55 million millennial families and teachers monthly.

About Sandbox and Sandbox Co https://www.sandboxandco.com

Sandbox is a London-based millennial education company with engaging online products and services that make learning fun. At the intersection of the digital, learning and media industries, Sandbox brands embrace technological advancements, focus on globally relevant core subjects that centre on families' interests and help develop 21st century skills. Sandbox Co represents and strategically operates the Sandbox-controlled and invested entities a suite of 13 brands, most of which are leaders in their own segment and have won several awards. These brands are aligned to three vertices; Sandbox Gaming, Sandbox Kids and Sandbox Learning. Sandbox's brands include CoolMathGames, Poptropica, Code Kingdoms, Tinybop, Curious World, Hopster, Family Education, TeacherVision, Teachit, Fact Monster, InfoPlease and Funbrain. Sandbox is committed to providing an unparalleled ecosystem of edutainment products, and currently reaches over 55 million children, their millennial parents and teachers.

About Edujoy https://edujoygames.com

Edujoy provides educational games for kids with more than 100 games and +500M downloads worldwide.

About Tellmewow https://tellmewow.com

Tellmewow creates cognitive stimulation games for all ages, it has more than 30 games and over 100 million downloads.

