Marine Online Offers Alternative Avenues For Stranded Cargo Owners

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The maritime industry has not recovered from the effects of COVID-19. Brokers are also facing supply challenges as most of their available vessels are chartered out. That compromises traditional intermediaries' effectiveness; their available pool of ships dwindles and hard-pressed to meet the demand.

Marine Online's firm understanding of the latest market movements including the fluid shipping sector enables both cargo and shipowners in sourcing for available cargoes and ships for fixture. Powered by A.I. and Big Data, real-time matching is made possible through proprietary algorithms. Marine Online is ready to provide professional support in order for clients to enjoy an efficient chartering process.

Frank Zhang, Marine Online's Chief Operating Officer remarked: "We observed a reduction in cargo owners' pool of available vessels when traditional intermediaries are unable to cope with challenges presented by COVID-19. Our platform is the best bridge for both ships and cargo owners, and an effective gateway for them to access untapped territories, extending both cargo and ship owners greater visibility."

"Marine Online breaks down language and cultural barriers that occur in unfamiliar markets and regions through technology and world-wide coverage of service providers for our clients. Moreover, chartering with us at 0% commission is our way of providing an edge in supporting their operations during this trying time - differentiating our platform from the traditional brokerage model," Frank Zhang concluded.

Marine Online's platform offers both ship and cargo owners to charter through open or private orders - subject to their preferences. Parties are assured of secured and seamless transactions supported by our team of chartering professionals.

Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform for the global maritime industry. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to ship and cargo owners. With its suite of solutions, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime industry by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

