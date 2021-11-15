DGAP-News: Mainz BioMed N.V.
BERKELEY, US - MAINZ, Germany - NOVEMBER 15, 2021 -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is pleased to announce that Company representatives will be attending MEDICA 2021 to showcase ColoAlert, its highly efficacious and easy-to-use diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. MEDICA, the world's largest medical trade fair, takes place in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 15-18th, 2021. Throughout the conference, Mainz will be hosting meetings in Hall 3, Stand J27.
ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the U.S., the Company's commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.
About Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.
About Mainz Biomed N.V.
