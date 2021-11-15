

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Outsourcing services company Serco Group Plc (SRP.L) on Monday raised its fiscal 2021 outlook following stronger trading than expected in recent months. Further agead for fiscal 2022, the company sees lower results.



The company now expects revenue to be around 4.4 billion pounds, higher than previously expected around 4.3 billion pounds. Organic sales growth is now expected to be around 10 percent, up from previous view of around 6 percent from 2020 revenue of 3.9 billion pounds.



Underlying trading profit is now expected to be not less than 225 million pounds, up from previous view of 200 million pounds, and up from 163 million pounds recorded last year.



The company said several factors benefited the improved performance, most of which are unlikely to repeat.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said it do not expect the guidance for revenue and trading profit for 2022 to be materially different to current analysts' consensus.



For the new year, Serco-compiled consensus is 4.2 billion pounds of revenue and 196 million pounds of Underlying Trading Profit. Bloomberg consensus is 4.2 billion pounds of revenue and 192 million pounds of Underlying Trading Profit.



The company added, 'We expect 2022 to see much lower demand for Covid-19 related services, partially offset by the impact of new work secured in 2021 and growth in our core non-Covid-19 related business.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de