Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2021 | 09:29
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - delisting of sub-funds

Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by
Investeringsforeningen Investin will be 8 December 2021. 



ISIN:         DK0060141786             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Investin HP Invest Lange DK Obl - KL A
------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 8 December 2021            
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      INILDA                
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     69268                 
------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:         DK0060118610            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Investin HP Invest Grønne Obl - KL A
----------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 8 December 2021           
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      INIGOA               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     69263                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026748
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.