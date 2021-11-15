Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - delisting of sub-funds

Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Investin will be 8 December 2021. ISIN: DK0060141786 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Investin HP Invest Lange DK Obl - KL A ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 8 December 2021 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: INILDA ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 69268 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060118610 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin HP Invest Grønne Obl - KL A ---------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 8 December 2021 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIGOA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 69263 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026748