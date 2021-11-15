Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("Max" or the "Company") (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) is pleased to report that the Company has been invited to present at the Colombia Gold Symposium ("CGS2021") held in Medellin, on November 16th and 17th, 2021.

Max technical consultant, Dr. Christian Grainger will present the CESAR copper-silver project on Wednesday, November 17th at 3pm Medellin time (3pm EST).

CGS2021 is a leading, in-person regional event focused on gold and copper exploration and development, as the world transitions to clean electrification and decarbonisation.

For more information visit: www.colombiagold.co

"The Colombia Gold Symopsium is the ideal platform for Max to demonstrate its commitment to advancing the CESAR copper-silver project, focusing on key metals required to achieve Colombia's goal of a renewable powered future," commented Max CEO, Brett Matich.

ABOUT MAX RESOURCE CORP.

Max Resource Corp. is a copper and precious metals exploration company, engaged in advancing both the newly discovered district-scale CESAR copper-silver project (100% owned) in Colombia and the newly acquired RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru. Both projects have potential for the discovery of large-scale mineral deposits; both stratabound-type copper-silver in Colombia and high-grade gold porphyry and massive sulfide in Peru.

Max Resource was awarded a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector on the TSX Venture 50 for 2021, achieving a market cap increase of 1,992% and a share price increase of 282% in 2020.

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

For more information visit: www.tsx.com/venture50

TSX Venture 50 for 2021 video: MAX Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) - 2021 TSX Venture 50 - YouTube

For additional information contact:

Max Resource Corp.

Tim McNulty

E: info@maxresource.com

T: (604) 290-8100

*The Venture 50 ranking is provided by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSXV") for information purposes only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantees the completeness of this information and are not responsible for any errors or omissions in or any use of, or reliance on, this information. The Venture 50 program is not an invitation to purchase securities listed on TSX Venture Exchange. TSXV and its affiliates do not endorse or recommend any of the referenced securities or issuers, and this information should not be construed as providing any trading, legal, accounting, tax, investment, business, financial or other advice and should not be relied on for such purposes"

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103496