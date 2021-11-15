Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021
Kursturbo nach Ad-hoc: Neubewertung gestartet! Vervielfachungskandidat?!
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343  
PR Newswire
15.11.2021 | 10:16
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 15

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 November 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 12 November 2021 954.06 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 938.05 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

15 November 2021
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.