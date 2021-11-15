

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) Monday announced a proposal to simplify its share structure to increase the speed and flexibility of capital and portfolio actions.



The proposal will establish a single line of shares to eliminate the complexity of Shell's A/B share structure. The company will also align its tax residence with its country of incorporation in the UK, where it will hold Board and Executive Committee meetings, and locate its chief executive and chief financial officer.



At its General Meeting to be held on December 10, Shell will make the proposal. The company seeks shareholder approval to change Articles to implement a simplified structure. Shareholders are asked to vote on a special resolution to amend the Royal Dutch Shell Articles of Association to allow the simplification of the company's structure.



Shell's Chair, Andrew Mackenzie, said, 'At a time of unprecedented change for the industry, it's even more important that we have an increased ability to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon global energy system. A simpler structure will enable Shell to speed up the delivery of its Powering Progress strategy, while creating value for our shareholders, customers and wider society.'



In London, Shell shares were trading at 1,688.20 pence, up 2 percent.



