Montag, 15.11.2021
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Vasakronan AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (419/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Vasakronan AB
with effect from 2021-11-16. Last day of trading is set to 2022-03-17. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1026770
