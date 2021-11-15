

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as a slew of strong economic data from China helped offset investor concerns around high inflation and interest-rate rises.



Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both handily beat forecasts, helping raise optimism that the global economic recovery remains intact.



However, China's home prices fell for a second month in October as a property slump deepens in the world's second-largest economy.



Analysts said the People's Bank of China could cut bank reserve requirements this week to support economic activity.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,106 after gaining half a percent on Friday.



In stock-specific action, plane maker Airbus rallied nearly 3 percent after it notched a mega-order for 255 narrow-body jets at the Dubai Airshow.



