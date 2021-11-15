Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
15.11.21
08:11 Uhr
6,200 Euro
-0,100
-1,59 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
15.11.2021 | 10:34
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, November 15

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 22 November 2021:

Bond code:AECI03
ISIN:ZAG000155227
Coupon:5,185%
Interest amount due:ZAR 6 463 493,15
Bond code:AECI04
ISIN:ZAG000155235
Coupon:5,235%
Interest amount due:ZAR 3 915 493,15
Interest period:23 August 2021 to 21 November 2021
Payment date:22 November 2021
Date convention:Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

15 November 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2021 PR Newswire
