AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 22 November 2021:

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227 Coupon: 5,185% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 463 493,15 Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 5,235% Interest amount due: ZAR 3 915 493,15 Interest period: 23 August 2021 to 21 November 2021 Payment date: 22 November 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

15 November 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)