Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the launch of its Executive First Directors Officers (D&O) Liability policy for commercial customers and a modular Professional First D&O and Errors Omissions Liability solution for Asset Managers in Germany.

"Companies in the German market face growing and evolving management and errors omissions exposures and an evolving regulatory environment, at the same time they must navigate challenging insurance market conditions," said Carsten Keune, Head of Executive Professional Lines, BHSI in Germany. "BHSI is pleased to provide companies across Germany with new Executive Professional Lines options and capacity, backed by the certainty of BHSI's financial strength, our long-view underwriting, and the excellent service that comes with our CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy."

Each of BHSI's Executive First Professional First policies provide tailored coverage in clear, concise wording that is easily customizable to individual risks and expressly reflects exposures inherent in the German market.

These new policies mark BHSI's first proprietary policy wordings launched in the German Executive Professional Lines market. Future products are expected to follow for both Commercial and Financial Institutions customers.

To learn more, contact Carsten.Keune@bhspecialty.com or +49 170 967 6029.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005036/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937