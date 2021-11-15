LIDDS AB: LIDDS Announces Appointment of Johan Harmenberg as Chief Medical Officer

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Johan Harmenberg has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of LIDDS AB. Johan Harmenberg has extensive experience from the pharmaceutical sector and in particular from oncology companies, most recently the Swedish company Oncopeptides. Johan will work part-time for LIDDS and starts immediately.

"I am delighted to have Johan on board. LIDDS is in a growth and expansion momentum and I am convinced Johan will contribute very positively to our growth and development given his excellent and relevant background as Chief Medical Officer in several oncology companies" said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS. "This is an important step for the build-up of our organization.

Johan has a strong industrial background and has worked for both smaller start-up companies and large pharmaceutical companies. Previous positions include being CMO and strategic advisor for Oncopeptides, CMO and CEO for Akinion and Axelar and CMO for Algeta. Prior to that Johan held various positions at Medivir, Pharmacia and Astra. He has an MD and PhD from the Karolinska Institute and has also studied at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stockholm University.

"I am very pleased to have been appointed CMO for development, promoting the development of new oncology products based on LIDDS NanoZolid technology, which I find very interesting ", commented Johan Harmenberg.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid. NanoZolid is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.