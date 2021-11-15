

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Monday amid expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand.



Brent crude futures for January delivery fell 89 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $81.28 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1 percent, at $78.90.



With high gasoline prices stoking inflation in America, U.S. President Joe Biden has called on the OPEC+ alliance to turn on the taps and bring down crude prices.



In a letter last week, eleven Senate Democrats urged Biden to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and ban crude exports from the United States in order to cool prices.



Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled, however, that they will continue raising oil output cautiously and won't bow to U.S. pressure to pump faster.



UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Reuters on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi today that all indications point to an oil supply surplus in the first quarter of 2022 and that's one of the main reasons for OPEC+ not to be aggressive with supply.



He expects that OPEC+ would likely stick to current production policy when it next meets in early December.



U.S. oil rigs rose four to 454 last week, their highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Company said on Friday.



