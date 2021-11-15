The "Europe (Top 5 Markets) Fuel Cards Market Size and Forecast to 2024 Analysing Markets, Channels, and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers, this report provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2024, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Top 5 European Countries.

Key Trends:

Fleet card volumes made up 48% of fuel card volumes in the top five European countries in 2020.

The total number of service stations in France decreased by 0.3%, from 11,193 in 2019 to 11,160 in 2020.

Fuel card volumes in Germany will rise by 11.1% from 2020 to 2024, reaching 12.6 billion liters in 2024.

Fleet card volumes in Italy declined by 2.9%, from 2.7 billion liters in 2019 to 2.6 billion liters in 2020.

In 2020, the top three fuel card operators (Repsol, Cepsa, and Galp) in Spain made up 84.9% of fuel card volumes.

All Star remained the fuel card market leader in the UK in 2020, retaining its market share from 2019 as 23.9%. Clients are drawn to its large domestic acceptance network

The report covers the Top 5 European markets France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK under the following key areas:

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Forecast

Channel Share

Market Shares

Major Competitors

Competitor Card Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Shell

DKV

Aral

Jet

TOTAL

UTA

Esso

Agip (Eni)

OMV

Eurowag

AS24

Auchan

Avia

Red Tourtuga

IDS

BP

Q8

TotalErg

API/IP

Tamoil/HEM

All Star

Key Fuels

Uk Fuels (Fleetone)

Fuel Genie

Texaco

Repsol

Cepsa

Galp

