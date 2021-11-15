Auriant Mining AB: LLC "Tardan Gold" required to make an additional waste disposal payment for 2019 and 2020

The Company's subsidiary LLC «Tardan Gold» (the "Subsidiary") has today received a request from the Russian State Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor, "RPN") to make an additional payment for waste disposal in the amount of RUB 80,104,953 (equal to approximately USD 1,100,936) within 10 days. The request relates to placement of waste rock mass from the Pravoberezhny deposit on stock piles located at the mine in 2019 and 2020. Under the Russian regulations, waste rock is classified as "waste", which entails the requirement to obtain a quota from RPN for its stock pile storage. Failure to obtain a quota results in the application of a multiplying coefficient, leading to a higher than normal waste disposal payment.

The Subsidiary has submitted to RPN the documentation required to obtain the quota for future periods. However, the Subsidiary anticipates that a waste disposal payment for 2021, which will become due in April 2022, will also be calculated with the multiplying coefficient, for the same reason. This would result in an additional payment for 2021 of approximately 80 MRUB. The Subsidiary will discuss with RPN a payment schedule to pay the additional amount in installments over an extended period. The Subsidiary has taken organizational measures to prevent such shortcomings in the future. The Board notes that, despite technical classification of waste rock as "waste", the issue is purely documentary and has no impact on the environment.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.50 CET on November 15th , 2021.

Attachment