

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in September as exports dropped amid rising imports, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.



The trade surplus dropped to a seasonally adjusted EUR 6.1 billion from EUR 9.7 billion in August.



Exports fell 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, while imports grew 1.5 percent in September.



Year-on-year, exports and imports climbed 10 percent and 21.6 percent, in September.



As a result, the trade surplus totaled EUR 7.3 billion in September compared to EUR 24.1 billion in the same period last year. Economists had forecast the surplus to fall to EUR 6.5 billion.



During January to September, exports rose14.7 percent from the last year and imports rose 17.7 percent. The trade balance recorded a surplus of EUR 131.9 billion, smaller than the EUR 151.2 billion surplus in the previous year.



