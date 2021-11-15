

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed on Monday as the dollar eased back from a near 16-month high versus major peers ahead of speeches by a number of Federal Reserve officials this week.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,864.20 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,866.15.



Bullion climbed to a nearly five-month high last week as a surge in U.S. consumer prices forced investors to bring forward their rate hike expectations.



The dollar edged lower in European trade and U.S. bond yields pulled back after a measure of U.S. consumer sentiment fell in November to reach its lowest point in a decade.



In an interview with CBS News' 'Face the Nation,' Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that higher inflation is likely to continue in the coming months, but the central bank should not overreact to temporary causes.



Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that elevated inflation could be attributed to the pandemic and the country must continue to 'make progress' against it to tone down inflation.



Meanwhile, amid heightened tensions over Taiwan and the fallout from the COVID pandemic, low expectations have been set by the White House for a virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.



The pair will look to discuss how to defuse tensions on the issues such as trade, human rights, Taiwan and cybersecurity.



